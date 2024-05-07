Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator and Chris Stapleton will headline C3 Presents’ two-weekend Austin City Limits festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 4-6 and 11-13, with blink-182, Sturgill Simpson and Pretty Lights also topping the bill.

Other notable artists performing include Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster the People, Vince Staples, Chappell Roan, Kehlani (weekend 1), Teddy Swims, Orville Peck and Benson Boone. Weekend passes go on sale at noon CT today at the festival’s website.

As usual, the lineup will slightly vary from weekend to weekend, with Porter Robinson, Something Corporate, Fletcher and Still Woozy only on hand for weekend one and Remi Wolf, the Red Clay Strays, Jeezy and Tyla appearing only during weekend two.

A new access offering this year is a dedicated bungalow for 10 people located above the VIP viewing deck overlooking the Honda Stage, which can be purchased here. Hulu will broadcast highlights from ACL throughout weekend one.