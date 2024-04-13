Watch Ronnie Wood Join The Black Crowes For Faces Classic

The Black Crowes have often been compared to British rock legends the Faces both in sound and style, so it was fitting that the latter’s Ronnie Wood joined the Robinson brothers and company last night (April 12) in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre for one of his former band’s songs.

At the Greek Theatre, the musicians teamed up for “Stay With Me,” which the Crowes hadn’t performed live since 1990. The Crowes have previously covered several Faces tunes, most recently jamming on “You’re So Rude” and “Glad and Sorry” with late Faces keyboardist Ian McLagan at a 2010 concert in Austin.

Fronted by Rod Stewart, the Faces also featured late bassist Ronnie Laine and drummer Kenney Jones. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 but has never reunited for more than the occasional one-off performance since its original 1975 split.

The Black Crowes are touring in support of Happiness Bastards, their first album in 15 years. Wood will return to the road with the Rolling Stones on April 28th with a show in Houston.