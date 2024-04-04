Kamasi Washington Enlists André 3000 on ‘Dream State’

Kamasi Washington gets a lift from newfound flute aficionado André 3000 on “Dream State,” a nearly nine-minute instrumental originating from his upcoming album, Fearless Movement. The project will be released May 3 through Young.

Washington calls the song “a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities. We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment. It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself.”

Outkast’s erstwhile André previously worked with Washington on the former’s surprise flute instrumental album New Blue Sun last year. “The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored,” he says. “Now, every time we get together something interesting happens.”

Fearless Movement also features contributions from vocalist Patrice Quinn, fellow saxophonist Terrace Martin, Thundercat and his drummer btoehr Ronald Bruner Jr. DJ Battlecat and BJ The Chicago Kid. “I know people are kind of used to me doing the big orchestras, but that just wasn’t what this music was calling for,” admits Washington. “There’s a degree of insecurity that you feel, but I always have to ask myself, ‘Is this what you’re hearing?’ If you try to do something that isn’t what you’re hearing or feeling, will you be happy?”

Washington will support the upcoming album with an extensive North American tour this spring and summer, beginning the day after its release at New York’s Beacon Theatre.