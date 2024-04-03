Glass Animals Spread ‘Love’ on Follow-Up to Breakthrough LP

U.K. rock outfit Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” was the biggest international hit from a British band in nearly 30 years, and the first song to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a single writer and producer since Pharrell’s “Happy.” They’ll follow up that tune and its 2020 parent album Dreamland with I Love You So F***ing Much, which will arrive July 19 from Republic. The lead track, “Creatures in Heaven,” is out now.

“These words take on a different meaning every time you say them,” frontman Dave Bayley says of the upcoming album’s title phrase. “The universe may make us feel overwhelmingly small, but we have this human connection that is far vaster and more mysterious. Love comes in an infinite number of forms and shapes and sizes. It is so complex, and so powerful that even witnessing the tiniest instance of it can change your life forever.”

As for “Creatures in Heaven,” Bayley says it’s “about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over, or if it doesn’t go as planned or if it dies too soon, it is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies, if that’s how you choose to see it.”

Glass Animals have yet to announce a full tour in support of the new album, but will play one-off shows April 11 at Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, Ca., and April 15 in Mexico City.

Here is the track list for I Love You So F***ing Much:

“Show Pony”

“whatthehellishappening”

“Creatures in Heaven”

“Wonderful Nothing”

“A Tear in Space (Airlock)”

“I Can’t Make You Fall in Love Again”

“How I Learned To Love The Bomb”

“White Roses”

“On the Run”

“Lost in the Ocean”