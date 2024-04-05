G-Eazy on Positivity, Empowerment, and All Things ‘Beautiful’

G-Eazy was having a mellow day when he phoned in on one recent, rainy New York City afternoon. He spoke thoughtfully and deliberately, with an overall positive take, and using the word “beautiful” often, taking his time while elaborating on his upbringing in the Bay Area, and his recent, temporary sojourn living in Paris.

Appearing on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps podcast this past November, the multi-platinum rapper revealed the move almost immediately enveloped him in both unmatchable inspiration, and a world-class hip-hop scene.

When musicians opt for extended relocations, they’re routinely off to quiet yet inspirational locations like Maui, Twentynine Palms, or Mendocino. G-Eazy, as well known for his bespoke wardrobe as his outspoken singles, found himself in his ideal habitat: Paris’ rousing hip-hop, nightlife, and fashion circles.

It was at a Paris Fashion Week party, in fact, where G-Eazy first bumped into hip-hop and choreo-extraordinaire Coi Leray. “Femme Fatale,” their new single (also featuring rapper Kaliii), is out today. The record is easily on track to be one of the year’s most-played summer jams, with feminist power lyrics marbled into a signature Bay Area-style, womp-filled, with a hyphy-sounding beat.

The sort of track you’d hear at a PRIDE party, cookout, or on a boat this “outside” season, but was brainstormed somewhere near the Seventh Arrondissement in Paris.

A beautiful thing.

The Bay

There’s a certain pride that comes from being from the Bay Area. It’s a very unique and special place, we all know that. But I think a lot of us have a certain kind of chip on our shoulders. And that’s what’s driven me to represent so hard all around the world and carry the essence of what inspired me growing up and incorporated into everything I do.

I consider myself to be a music maker. It just happens to be the way I express myself. I fell in love with hip-hop, fell in love with music, fell in love with making beats and writing raps at a young age. And since around the age of 14, it’s been a love of my life.

Makers in Paris

Different things work for different people. I’ve never particularly done well with isolation. I’m inspired by the noise and the chaos and the beauty and the stimulation and the people and the architecture and the fashion and the conversation and the culture.

I’m lucky that I’ve gotten to explore the world through my job, and then have gotten to tour and see all these beautiful different places. So when it came time for me to think about where I would like to go ideally, Paris is one of my favorite cities in the world and a beautiful place to find inspiration.

Paris. Oh man, it’s incredible. There’s such a scene there. And it’s awesome just seeing the way hip-hop has transcended and traveled all around the world now. Music is the universal language as they say, but it’s beautiful seeing the culture evolve and travel around the world and be interpreted in different ways.

I don’t speak French, but listening to music in French, you still pick up on the rhythms and the cadences and the overall energy of the music is what stands out the most.

“Femme Fatale”

I wanted to explore sex positivity and female empowerment. Throughout my career, I’ve loved working with female artists. And I think we’re in an era right now of hip hop, particularly, seeing so many female rappers dominate the game. And it’s been long overdue, to rebalance the landscape of hip hop in general. I think it’s a beautiful time in hip hop right now.

Ultimately, this comes from growing up in the Bay Area, raised by my mom and grandmothers, and experiencing all of the eclectic colors of culture that the Bay Area has to offer. And I was inspired and influenced by a wide range of things growing up, exposed to a lot of diversity. And I think good music that explores confidence and empowerment and positivity can bring people of all walks of life together. And that’s a beautiful thing.

Big Purr

First and foremost, I’ve been admiring her [Coi Leray] as a fan. I’ve been looking in for a long time now. I love not only what she does musically, but everything she represents. Her whole vibe. How she presents herself to the world, her confidence, her aura.

We first met in person one night in Paris at a Fashion Week party. And it almost caught me off guard because I think she was kind of shy that night. And that’s not at all what she projects online, but it was clear. And we talked for a bit and It was amazing to get the chance to work with her on this record.

I think Kaliii has a very, very, very bright immediate future. I think she’s a very talented rapper, you know, who is an exciting artist to watch.

I’m so excited to get Coi Leray and Kaliii both on this song. Two rappers that I admire a lot, that I respect highly, and to get to kind of share the moment, you know. I think what they brought to the table adds a lot to the song and makes it what it is. I’m just really excited for the world to hear it.