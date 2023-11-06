G-Eazy Talks Return From Hiatus On ‘Lipps Service’

Rapper G-Eazy is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about his return to music-making after a yearlong hiatus in Paris, his breakthrough collaborations with Bebe Rexha, A$AP Rocky, and Cardi B, and securing his first record deal with RCA.

He also discusses the early success of his “Runaround Sue” remix, posing as his own manager to book gigs in the early days, the merits of walking around New York, and his side interest in photography.

