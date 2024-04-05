5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Sen Dog of Cypress Hill

Name Sen Dog

Best known for I think what I’m best known for is for the role I play in Cypress Hill, what we like to call the “psycho beta voice,” which is the deep voice that’s the call and response thing. When people think about me, they think about my parts on “Insane in the Brain”…and I’m constantly getting people that when they see me, that’s the first thing they say. They don’t say, “Hey, Sen Dog.” They say, “Insane in the brain!”

Thinking about it more deeply, I guess I’m known for being the guy that loves hip-hop and does rock ‘n roll and metal. I’m constantly in between both worlds there.

Current city Las Vegas. It’s where I’ve made home at for about six years.

Really want to be in What I really think about, at some point, is to visit my homeland, where I come from in Cuba. I’ve never been back there since I left when I was very young. I always had a desire to return at some point and see my place of birth and the house where I was born, my grandmother’s house. She’s passed away, but it’s still there. My family still lives in it, and I’ve always wanted to re-see those things and just to understand more of where I come from.

Excited about Definitely excited about this year’s tour dates. I feel blessed to still be able to be doing music — and being able to perform is a big deal.

Also, I have another band that I play in called Powerflo, and we have a new album that’s going to be coming up this year as well. All that stuff does a lot for me. It got me itching, ready to go for it.

My current music collection has a lot of My sisters think I’m diverse, but there’s a lot of rock ‘n roll from earlier ages, and there’s a lot of heavy metal stuff on there. Hip-hop. There’s salsa music, us being Cuban, salsa is a very important part of it. I like to listen to classical music as well. There’s some jazz stuff when I feel jazzy. That’s just some of it. I’m just into music, so it could be anything, really.

When I was young, my sister was big into disco, and she used to make me her practice dummy so that she could be ready for her high school dances. I would be the guy that she would get to dance with her. I used to listen to a lot of disco at that point when I was younger.

It’s just all over the place, really. It just depends on what I’m feeling that particular day.

Preferred format I like to play a lot of vinyl. I have a very large vinyl collection. Almost every record that I could imagine is back.

Or the simplest way is to have the Alexa machine…just ask it to play something and then let it go and see what comes on.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

We Sold Our Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll, Black Sabbath

The reason I like that record is because of the song, “The Wizard.” When I first heard it, I was blown away and I still get those feelings of being just taken back…to where I was the first time that I heard it.

2

Around the Fur, Deftones

That album immediately made me a Deftones fan and eventually I got to know all those guys and meet them and hang with them and talk with them. They’re a great group of dudes.

I got to give Deftones a lot of respect because they’ve been at it for a long time.

3

Nevermind, Nirvana

When I first heard that record, I wasn’t exactly blown away by it. I liked, though, that “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was a big song. When I first heard it, I thought, “That’s the only song on there that really kicks ass,” but then I saw myself listening to it more and more, and it’s a complete masterpiece A to Z. Of course, we were fortunate to perform with them and become friends with those guys, as well.

4

Zapp, Zapp

Then also I would add Zapp, the funk band, from their self-titled album Zapp and the song’s “More Bounce to the Ounce”and “Be Alright” and “Funky Bounce” and all that stuff. That was first [introduced] to me by some older friends that I had at the time and they were just going on and on about this new sound that had come out and when I first heard the song “More Bounce…,” I was like, “Oh, wow, this is too much.” It was all based around the pop-locking scene that I was into in those days as a youngster and before long, everybody had a routine to “More Bounce to The Ounce.”

Zapp had become one of my favorite artists at that point and I just kept listening. I remember my brother Mellow Man actually went on tour opening for Zapp and I went with him and I actually got to meet Roger Troutman and everybody there. His musicianship and how he performed was out of this world. He was so diverse and musically driven, it definitely left a stamp in my mind like, “Wow, this guy is really, really good.” It’s just always there. It’s funk music. I’m a funkateer because of Zapp, and other people of course.

5

Houses of the Holy, Led Zeppelin

Of course, I got to add one of my favorite bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Every one of their albums was really good, but I think the one that stands out to me is Houses of the Holy: “The Song Remains the Same,” “Over the Hills and Far Away,” “The Crunge,” “Dancing Days,” “No Quarter.” Incredible music to listen to today still. If it came out today, it would still be as great as it was when it first came out.

I’ve actually never seen Led Zeppelin play live, because that was before I was old enough to go to concerts or whatever, but later on, I was able to see Page and Plant perform. It was really good, for what it was. But I got to see that part of the legacy anyways, and I was blown away.