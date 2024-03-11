McCartney, Eagles, Bon Jovi To Salute Jimmy Buffett In L.A.

Jimmy Buffett during the 2018 Broadway premiere of his musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' (photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images for 'Escape to Margaritaville').

Some of the biggest names in rock and country music will assemble to honor the late Jimmy Buffett at the tribute concert Keep the Party Going, which will take place April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The start-studded lineup is led by Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Sheryl Crow.

Also performing are Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull and Jake Shimabukuro, with additional guests to be announced. Tickets for the Live Nation/Hewitt Silva-produced event go on sale Friday (3/15).

The beloved “Margaritaville” singer/songwriter, whose laidback, tropical style improbably helped turn him into one of the most successful musicians of the rock’n’roll era, died of cancer at age 76 on Sept. 1, 2023. McCartney was one of the guests on Buffett’s posthumous album Equal Strain on All Parts, which was released last November.

Keep the Party Going is ultimately a gift for Buffett’s devoted fans, dubbed Parrotheads, whom his widow Jane said last year came to embody “the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family.”

Meanwhile, the Coral Reefer Band will play a special Buffett set on May 5 as part of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, at which Buffett performed numerous times throughout his career.