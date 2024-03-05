Air Bringing ‘Moon Safari’ Tour To North America This Fall

Fans of long-running French duo Air were disappointed last year when no North American dates were announced as part the group’s first tour in seven years, but fear not, Moon Safari lovers. Following an in-progress spring/summer run in Europe, Air will perform the album in its entirety beginning Sept. 25 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Thursday (March 7).

The pair of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel are also releasing a digital 25th anniversary edition of Moon Safari on March 15, led by last week’s demo of “New Star in the Sky.” At the handful of Moon Safari performances so far this year, Air has opened with a complete run-through of the 10-song album, followed by a 10 other tracks spanning its discography.

Moon Safari was ranked No. 50 in Spin‘s roundup of the 90 Greatest Albums of the ’90s. “Sultry, silly, spiritual, and spacey, Air’s Moon Safari comes on familiar while remaining strangely mysterious, like a deep kiss from a stranger or ennui on a sunny day,” wrote Barry Walters. “It’s easy listening designed to provoke an uneasy response, and fans like Beck (who says he tried to give his remix of the Air track ‘Sexy Boy’ a ‘West Coast G-funk booty slap’ feel) were quick to declare their awe of the duo’s disquieting quietude. If the Vocoder cheek of the almost-dance singles ‘Sexy Boy’ and ‘Kelly Watch the Stars’ caught the world’s attention, it was the album’s other-worldly instrumentals and gorgeous cameos by American vocalist Beth Hirsch that kept it.”

Here are Air’s North American tour dates:

9/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/27 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

10/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/4 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/18 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/26 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

Here is the track list for Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities:

“Dirty Hiroshima” (demo)

“New Star in the Sky” (demo)

“Ce Matin Lá” (demo)

“Maggot Brain” (demo)

“Maggot Brain” (live)

“J’ai Dormi Sous L’eau” (BBC session)

“Sexy Boy” (BBC session)

“Kelly Watch the Stars” (BBC session)

“Kelly Watch the Stars” (extended)

“Remember” (David Whitaker version)