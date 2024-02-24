Olivia Rodrigo Soars At ‘GUTS’ Tour Opener

Olivia Rodrigo rocked out on a purple guitar and floated across the room on a giant moon at the opening show on her GUTS arena tour last night (Feb. 23) at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Ca.

The newly 21-year-old sensation performed all 12 songs from GUTS as well as the live debut of the bonus track “Obsessed” (“Logical” was also performed for the first time). She rounded out the set with nine cuts from her hit-making debut SOUR, including a piano rendition of her first smash, “Drivers License.”

The GUTS trek continues through a four-night run at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum from Aug. 13-14 and 16-17. Opening acts include alt-rock legends the Breeders, whose 1993 classic Last Splash was released 10 years before Rodrigo was born, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf.

Rodrigo is offering a limited quantity of Silver Star seats for $20 each night. These tickets will encompass “limited view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the floor,” per promoter Live Nation. A portion of overall ticket proceeds will also benefit Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, which aids community non-profit organizations working to support reproductive rights, girls’ education and the prevention of gender-based violence.

(photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

Here is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour opener set list:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch



Encore:

good 4 u

get him back!