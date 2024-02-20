The Misfits, Iggy Pop Anchor Classic Punk Fest No Values

The Original Misfits, Iggy Pop, Social Distortion, Turnstile, Bad Religion and the reunited Sublime will anchor the lineup for the first No Values festival, which will descend upon the Fairplex in Pomona, Ca., on June 8. The event was organized by promoter Goldenvoice, which began booking legendary West Coast punk shows in the early 1980s before expanding into Palm Springs in 1999 for the massive Coachella festival.

“For one day only, many of the greatest punk bands of all time will perform in one place, on four stages,” Goldenvoice says. The bill will also boast Dillinger Escape Plan, Power Trip, the Damned, Joyce Manor, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, Vandals, T.S.O.L., Fishbone, the Jesus Lizard and FIDLAR. Former Dead Kennedys leader Jello Biafra will serve as the event’s DJ.

Tickets for No Values go on sale Friday (Feb. 23) at 11 a.m. PT. Visit the event’s website for more details.