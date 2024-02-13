Neil Young, Crazy Horse Saddle Up For Live LP, Spring Tour

It will be the group's first extensive road work since 2014

After not touring for the better part of a decade, Neil Young and Crazy Horse are making up for lost time. The musicians will return to the road April 24 in San Diego and release a live album, FU##IN’ UP, on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20 and other formats on April 26.

“In the spirit it’s offered … made this for the Horse lovers,” Young says of the nine-track project, which was taped during a handful of 2023 performances. “I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Young has played with Crazy Horse bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina since 1968, with guitarists Frank “Pancho” Sampedro and Nils Lofgren both having spent time in the band over the years (Sampedro retired in 2018). At Crazy Horse’s 2023 shows, Micah Nelson augmented Lofgren on guitar and appears primed to replace him on at least some of the upcoming run, during which the latter will be on the road with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

Crazy Horse hasn’t toured widely since 2014. Likewise, Young refrained from performing live during the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to the stage last summer as part of a U.S. solo tour. Tickets for the Crazy Horse gigs are available now to Neil Young Archives subscribers, with a general on-sale to follow on Feb. 16.

Tickets will be mobile-only and can only be transferred through the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.

Here are Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s tour dates:

Apr 24-25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 5 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

May 17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

May 18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island