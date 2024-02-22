The first single, "Mustang," is out now

After teasing activity on their social media accounts, Kings of Leon have revealed plans to release their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun. The collection is out on May 10 through Capitol Records. The album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville. It was produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine)

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” singer Caleb Followill says.

“It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” drummer Nathan Followill adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

Today (Feb. 22), the band unveiled the album’s first single, “Mustang.” They released a video for the song, which you can see below.

Kings of Leon will be touring in support of Can We Please Have Fun. Tickets go on sale March 1. The tour kicks off on June 30 at London’s Hyde Park as part of the annual BST. The North American leg starts on Aug. 14 in Austin at the Moody Center before wrapping on Oct. 5 in Bridgeport, CT.

The band’s previous album was 2021’s When You See Yourself. Revisit our cover story on the band from that time here.

Kings of Leon Can We Please Have Fun Tracklist:

Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

June 30 London, England – BST Hyde Park

August 14 Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

August 17 Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

August 28 Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Center

September 13 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater