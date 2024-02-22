After teasing activity on their social media accounts, Kings of Leon have revealed plans to release their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun. The collection is out on May 10 through Capitol Records. The album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville. It was produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine)
“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” singer Caleb Followill says.
“It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” drummer Nathan Followill adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”
Today (Feb. 22), the band unveiled the album’s first single, “Mustang.” They released a video for the song, which you can see below.
Kings of Leon will be touring in support of Can We Please Have Fun. Tickets go on sale March 1. The tour kicks off on June 30 at London’s Hyde Park as part of the annual BST. The North American leg starts on Aug. 14 in Austin at the Moody Center before wrapping on Oct. 5 in Bridgeport, CT.
The band’s previous album was 2021’s When You See Yourself. Revisit our cover story on the band from that time here.
Kings of Leon Can We Please Have Fun Tracklist:
- Ballerina Radio
- Rainbow Ball
- Nowhere To Run
- Mustang
- Actual Daydream
- Split Screen
- Don’t Stop The Bleeding
- Nothing To Do
- Television
- Hesitation Generation
- Ease Me On
- Seen
Kings of Leon 2024 tour dates:
June 30 London, England – BST Hyde Park
August 14 Austin, TX – Moody Center
August 16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
August 17 Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
August 20 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
August 22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
August 23 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
August 25 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
August 26 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
August 28 Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
September 2 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
September 3 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
September 5 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Center
September 13 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
September 14 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
September 20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
September 23 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
September 26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 28 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 1 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
October 2 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
October 5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater