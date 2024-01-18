Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Neil Young Anchor New Orleans Jazz Fest

Event touches down April 25-May 5 at the city's Fair Grounds Race Course

The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Neil Young and Crazy Horse and Chris Stapleton are among the headliners on tap for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which will take place April 25-May 5 at the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course.

The stacked bill truly offers something for everyone, from the classic rock sounds of Heart, the late Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band celebrating his music, Bonnie Raitt, the Beach Boys and the Allman Betts Band to more contemporary acts such as Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Jon Batiste and the Killers.

Rounding out the lineup are Queen Latifah, Earth, Wind & Fire, Widespread Panic, Steel Pulse, Rhiannon Giddens, the Wallflowers, Allison Russell, Béla Fleck, Stephen Marley, the Soul Rebels, Tower of Power, Nickel Creek and Samara Joy.

As always, a host of New Orleans-associated artists will perform, including Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, rapper Juvenile, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Meters’ George Porter Jr. and Leo Nocentelli.

Click here for tickets, which are available in a variety of incarnations.