Post Malone, SZA, The Killers Head To NYC For Governors Ball

Post Malone, SZA and the Killers will anchor the 2024 Governors Ball festival, to be held June 7-9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, N.Y. The bill will also feature 21 Savage, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Alex G, Teezo Touchdown, Faye Webster and Reneé Rapp.

Rounding out the lineup are Farruko, Stephen Sanchez, Yung Gravy, Geese, Blondshell, Hippo Campus, Doechii, D4vd, Goth Babe, Beach Fossils, Hotline TNT, Chappell Roan, Kevin Abstract and Tyla.

Hopeful attendees are encouraged to sign for a presale beginning Thursday (Jan. 18), which will offer tickets at the lowest price. New this year are two-day ticket bundles and the “ultra-premium” Ultimate Ticket, which comes with access to a cabana, food, drinks, golf cart transportation between stages and special viewing areas. Queens residents in four specific zip codes are also eligible for a 15% ticket discount.

The 2023 Governors Ball festival was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, ODESZA, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.