Khruangbin Plot North American Tour Behind New Album

Khruangbin will support their upcoming album A LA SALA with an extensive North American tour, beginning with a previously announced April 14 appearance at the Coachella festival in Indio, Ca., and concluding Oct. 9-10 in New Orleans.

Support will come from Hermano Gutiérrez, John Carroll Kirby, Peter Cat Recording Co., previous tour mates Men I Trust and Arooj Aftab. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 30) for Khru Club members. Click here for more details.

A LA SALA will be April 5 on Dead Oceans / Night Time Stories Ltd. and finds the trio largely returning to their cinematic, instrumental rock roots after pandemic-era collaborations with Leon Bridges and Vieux Farka Touré. First single “A Love International” is out now.

Before the tour, Khruangbin will squeeze into New York’s 550-capacity Bowery Ballroom for three shows on March 27-29. A European leg is also on the books beginning July 4 at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

Here are Khruangbin’s tour dates:

3/27-29 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

4/14 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4/18 – Alex Madonna Expo Center – San Luis Obispo, CA *

4/21 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4/23-24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV *

4/26-27 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM *

5/22-23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

5/26 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28 – Rockin’ At The Knox – Buffalo, NY ^

5/29 – Jacob’s Pavillion – Cleveland, OH ^

5/31, 6/1-2 – History – Toronto, ON ^

6/4 -The Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI ^

6/7-9 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

6/11 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

6/14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

8/15-16 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA %

8/18-19 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR %

8/21-22 – Kettlehouse – Bonner, MT %

8/24 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT %

8/27-28 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO &

9/20-21 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium – New York, New York +

9/23 – The Anthem – Washington, DC $

10/2-3 – The Factory – St.Louis, MO $

10/9-10 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA $

* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab