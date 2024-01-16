Khruangbin Spread ‘Love’ On First Single From ‘A La Sala’

After pandemic-era collaborations with Leon Bridges and Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin largely return to their cinematic, instrumental rock roots on their fourth album, A La Sala, which will arrive April 5 on Dead Oceans / Night Time Stories Ltd.

The wistful, groovy first single “A Love International” is accompanied by a video from director Scott Dungate, in which a teenage girl daydreams about a romantic encounter with a local boy while on a beach vacation in Thailand.

A La Sala was built from song fragments generated in soundchecks and by “absentminded epiphanies” off-stage, with guitarist Mark Speer, bassist Laura Lee and drummer Donald “D.J.” Johnson working only with longtime engineer Steve Christensen when it came time to record. The album will be released with seven distinct, René Magritte-inspired vinyl covers drawn from Speer’s on-the-road photos. Click here for pre-order details.

Khruangbin will tour in support of A La Sala beginning May 29 at the Boston Calling festival, and will then visit Bonnaroo outside Nashville in June before heading to Europe through late July. A number of special shows in support of the album have yet to be announced.

Here is the track list for A La Sala:

Fifteen Fifty-Three

May Ninth

Ada Jean

Farolim de Felgueiras

Pon Pón

Todavía Viva

Juegos y Nubes

Hold Me Up (Thank You)

Caja de la Sala

Three From Two

A Love International

Les Petits Gris