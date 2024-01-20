Justin Timberlake Returns: New Single, Album, ‘SNL’ Date

Justin Timberlake is breaking a six-year hiatus from his solo career with the impending release of a new single (“Selfish”) and album (Everything I Thought I Was), plus a return to musical guest duties next Saturday (Jan. 27) on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Last night, Timberlake posted a 30-second teaser of “Selfish” on Instagram and TikTok, and sources say the track will be officially released next week ahead of the SNL performance. As of now, there’s no release date for Everything I Thought I Was, which is the follow-up to 2018’s Man of the Woods, but Timberlake also released a trailer for the project featuring narration by actor Benicio Del Toro.

Timberlake debuted “Selfish” in its entirety last night during hometown show at Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre, one of only a handful of times he has been on stage since the COVID-19 pandemic. The set list featured familiar tunes such as “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “My Love,” plus a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” and shout-outs to his mom and ‘N Sync bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick, who were both in the room.

Timberlake’s re-emergence began last year with his unexpected ‘N Sync reunion song “Better Place,” from the soundtrack to Trolls Band Together. The group had been inactive for two decades.