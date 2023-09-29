News Of The Day – 9/28

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

‘N Sync’s first song together in two decades, “Better Days,” has arrived ahead of the release next month Trolls Band Together. Justin Timberlake serves as executive producer of the soundtrack, due Oct. 20, and featuring Kid Cudi, Anderson. Paak, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Anna Kendrick.

The Rolling Stones and U2 both released new songs.

Daft Punk has prepped a drumless version of Random Access Memories.

Ahead of its annual weekend at Doheny State Park in Dana Point, Calif., the Ohana Festival bestowed its first Inspiring Activism Awards to Dr. Sylvia Earle and Kris Tompkins. They were recognized for their work in “shaping a better tomorrow for our planet and humanity, motivating others to take action, and making a positive difference in the world,” per organizers.

Former SPIN cover star Robert Finley shared a video for “Nobody Wants to be Lonely.”

Watch Lil Yachty and J. Cole’s video for “The Secret Recipe.”

Speedy Ortiz is reissuing its debut album, Major Arcana, for its 10th anniversary.