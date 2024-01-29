Heart Embarking On First Tour In Five Years

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Heart will return to the road for the first time in five years this spring on the Royal Flush tour, which will begin April 20 in Greenville, S.C. Cheap Trick will support on most of the North American portion, while Squeeze will open a handful of the Wilson sisters-led group’s summer European dates.
Heart will also join Def Leppard and Journey for three previously announced summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston and will make an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28.
The group has not toured widely since 2019, with Ann and Nancy Wilson instead working on solo projects and gigging with their respective side bands. The sisters have also navigated a series of rough patches in their relationship dating back several years, but they came back together in recent weeks for a New Year’s Eve show in their Seattle hometown and a performance as part of the National Hockey League Winter Classic.
In a nice stroke of synergy, the Heart classic “Barracuda” can currently be heard in a new, Viking-themed TV commercial for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. The band’s current lineup features the Wilsons backed by guitarists Ryan Wariner and Ryan Waters, multi-instrumentalist Paul Moak, bassist Tony Lucido and drummer Sean T Lane.
“The exceptional talent of the band brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance,” Ann Wilson says. Adds Nancy Wilson, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans.”
A ticket pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins tomorrow (Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Heart’s website.
Here are Heart’s 2024 tour dates:
Apr 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Apr 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Apr 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *
Apr 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
April 28 – New Orleans – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort *
May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live *
June 22 – Berlin, DE – UberEats Music Hall
June 24 – Stockholm, SE – Grona Lund
June 25 – Helsinki, FI – Ice Hall
June 27 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock Festival
June 30 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest
July 1 – London, UK – The O2 %
July 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham %
July 5 – Nottingham, UK – Capital FM Arena %
July 6 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena %
July 8 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena %
July 9 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro %
July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal
July 12 – Weert, NL – Bospop Festival
Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field **
Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre **
Aug 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park **
Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Aug 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater *
Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Sept 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Sept 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)
* = An Evening With
** = with Def Leppard and Journey
% = support from Squeeze