Heart Embarking On First Tour In Five Years

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Heart will return to the road for the first time in five years this spring on the Royal Flush tour, which will begin April 20 in Greenville, S.C. Cheap Trick will support on most of the North American portion, while Squeeze will open a handful of the Wilson sisters-led group’s summer European dates.

Heart will also join Def Leppard and Journey for three previously announced summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston and will make an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28.

The group has not toured widely since 2019, with Ann and Nancy Wilson instead working on solo projects and gigging with their respective side bands. The sisters have also navigated a series of rough patches in their relationship dating back several years, but they came back together in recent weeks for a New Year’s Eve show in their Seattle hometown and a performance as part of the National Hockey League Winter Classic.

In a nice stroke of synergy, the Heart classic “Barracuda” can currently be heard in a new, Viking-themed TV commercial for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. The band’s current lineup features the Wilsons backed by guitarists Ryan Wariner and Ryan Waters, multi-instrumentalist Paul Moak, bassist Tony Lucido and drummer Sean T Lane.

“The exceptional talent of the band brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance,” Ann Wilson says. Adds Nancy Wilson, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans.”

A ticket pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins tomorrow (Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Heart’s website.

Here are Heart’s 2024 tour dates:

Apr 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

Apr 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

April 28 – New Orleans – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort *

May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live *

June 22 – Berlin, DE – UberEats Music Hall

June 24 – Stockholm, SE – Grona Lund

June 25 – Helsinki, FI – Ice Hall

June 27 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock Festival

June 30 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest

July 1 – London, UK – The O2 %

July 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham %

July 5 – Nottingham, UK – Capital FM Arena %

July 6 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena %

July 8 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena %

July 9 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro %

July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal

July 12 – Weert, NL – Bospop Festival

Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field **

Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre **

Aug 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park **

Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Aug 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater *

Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Sept 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sept 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)

* = An Evening With

** = with Def Leppard and Journey

% = support from Squeeze