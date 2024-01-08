Roger Daltrey Enlists The Who, Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant for Cancer Benefits

Roger Daltrey has curated star-studded lineups for the annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concerts since 2000, but he will pass the baton following a week-long series of gigs this spring featuring the Who and Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant, the Chemical Brothers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Squeeze. The events will take place March 18-24 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, which, according to its website, “offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people” battling the disease. The organization says Daltrey has helped it raise $40 million over the past two decades. Those funds have “been the foundation for the 28 specialized units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down,” says Daltrey.

The lineup this year includes the Who with an orchestra as well as Squeeze on March 18 and 20, a night of comedy with as-yet-unannounced guests on March 19, Gallagher with special guest Blossoms on the 21st, Young Fathers on the 22nd, the Chemical Brothers on the 23rd and the heavy-hitting roster of Daltrey, Townshend, Vedder, Plant, Paul Weller and Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones on the 24th.

Past Teenage Cancer Trust benefits have featured Oasis, the Cure, Plant and former Led Zeppelin partner Jimmy Page and Coldplay, while the Who have taken the opportunity to perform albums such as Quadrophenia and Tommy in full. “From 2025, we’ll be working with a series of guest curators to continue these iconic events,” organizers say.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 12).