Gary Clark Jr. has enlisted Stevie Wonder and George Clinton as special guests on his upcoming album, JPEG Raw, which will be released March 22 through Warner Records. Wonder appears on the track “What About the Children,” while Funkadelic leader Clinton lends a hand on “Funk Which U.”

Clark today (Jan. 26) released four songs from JPEG Raw, including “This Is Who We Are” featuring U.K. singer Naala. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s This Land, which earned the artist Grammys for best rock song, best rock performance and best contemporary blues album. This Land was also featured on SPIN’s list of the Best Albums of the 2010s.

Clark has a handful of high-profile live appearances on tap this spring, including a May 13 show with Mavis Staples at Red Rocks outside Denver, a May 18 visit to Indianapolis’ inaugural I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival alongside Janelle Monae and Robert Randolph and a set at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee in mid-June.

Here is the track list for JPEG Raw:

Maktub

JPEG RAW

Don’t Start (feat. Valerie June)

This Is Who We Are (feat. Naala)

To The End Of The Earth

Alone Together (feat. Keyon Harrold)

What About The Children (feat. Stevie Wonder)

Hearts In Retrograde

Hyperwave

Funk Which U (feat. George Clinton)

Triumph

Habits