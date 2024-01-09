Bonnaroo Books Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again..

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Maggie Rogers and Khruangbin will be at the top of the bill for the 2024 edition of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which will be held June 13-16 on the Farm in Manchester, Tn. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 11) via Bonnaroo.com.

Also set to appear are Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Parcels, IDLES, Joey Bada$$, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Thundercat, Brittany Howard, Geese, the Mars Volta, Faye Webster, BADBADNOTGOOD and Four Tet.

Meanwhile, Pretty Lights will play the first-ever Thursday night set on the festival’s main What Stage and will also stage a sunrise set on the Other Stage later during the weekend.

As for Bonnaroo’s annual SuperJam, this year’s theme will be Once More With Feeling and feature an emo extravaganza led by Dashboard Confessional and a host of yet-to-be-announced special guests.