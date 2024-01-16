Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo To Rock Grammys

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are the first performers announced for the 66th Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah will return to host the CBS telecast.

The trio of powerhouse artists are nominated for numerous awards this year, led by Eilish’s six for her contribution to the hit Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?” Dua Lipa is up for two Grammys for another Barbie song, “Dance the Night,” while Rodrigo earned nods in six categories, including album of the year for her sophomore release GUTS.

The nominee field is led by SZA with nine and boygenius, engineer Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each.