Andre 3000 Sets First Solo Tour In Support Of ‘New Blue Sun’

Outkast’s Andre 3000 stunned fans with the release late last year of a flute-heavy instrumental solo album, New Blue Sun, which he will take on a just-announced tour starting next week. The artist’s first solo outing will begin Jan. 29 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and will play multiple nights in five other U.S. cities through early March.

New Blue Sun sports contributions from musicians such as Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd, but it is unknown who will back Andre 3000 at the shows.

The itinerary includes visits to New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club, Detroit’s Masonic Temple, Chicago’s Garfield Park Conservatory, four shows in Andre’s hometown of Atlanta and a five-night run at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever cemetery. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 24).

Of the decision not to rap or sing on New Blue Sun, the artist said last year, “there’s this misconception that I just won’t do it. I think people feel like I’m sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I’m just not putting them out in that way. And no it’s not like that. In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I’ve got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.”

Here are Andre 3000’s tour dates:

January 29 @ Crown Hill Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show)

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 5-6 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY

February 8 @ Cliff Bell’s – Detroit, MI

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (7:00pm show)

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (10:00pm show)

February 12 @ Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

February 13 @ 1357 N Elston – Chicago, IL

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (7:00pm show)

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (9:00pm show)

February 20, 22 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (7:00pm show)

February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (9:00pm show)

February 27-29 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

March 2 @ Center Stage Theater – Atlanta, GA

March 5-9 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA