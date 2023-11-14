André 3000’s Solo Album Is 87 Minutes Of Flute Instrumentals

Nearly two decades after Outkast’s last album, André 3000 has revealed plans to release his first solo LP. Titled New Blue Sun, the project comprises 87 minutes of flute instrumentals and is billed as “a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.” It will be released Friday (Nov. 17) through Epic Records.

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André 3000 said in a statement. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

Co-produced by Carlos Niño, New Blue Sun features contributions from Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd. According to an interview with NPR, André tested out the album on friends like Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator. He also said New Blue Sun is inspired by the work of Laraaji, Brian Eno, Alice Coltrane, Steve Reich, and Pharoah Sanders.

Of the decision not to rap or sing on New Blue Sun, André says, “there’s this misconception that I just won’t do it. I think people feel like I’m sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I’m just not putting them out in that way. And no it’s not like that. In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I’ve got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.”

André 3000’s New Blue Sun tracklisting:

I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?

That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild

BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered

Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé

Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy

Ants To You, Gods To Who ?

Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens