5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Peter Holmström of The Dandy Warhols

Name Peter Holmstrom

Best known for Making guitar noise with The Dandy Warhols, Air Traffic Controller with Pete International Airport.

Current city Portland, Oregon

Really want to be in On tour in Europe. Playing shows and seeing friends, best thing ever!

Excited about The Dandy Warhols have a new record all ready to go called Rockmaker, 11 songs that started with guitar riffs (instead of the usual chords and a melody). It was mixed by Jagz Kooner and mastered by Keith Tenniswood, two people I have always dreamed of working with. Also, we are about to go out on a co-headline tour with our friends The Black Angels! And Pete International Airport has a new record out called It Felt Like the End of the World.

My current music collection has a lot of Goth, new wave, post-punk (The Cure, Love and Rockets, Echo & the Bunnymen, Siouxie and the Banshees, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Killing Joke, etc.)

And a little bit of Shoegaze (Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine, Ride, etc.)

Preferred format In theory I prefer vinyl, because at the very least you have to pay attention enough to turn the record over. In reality…streaming. It’s just too damn convenient. I have a number of large playlists that are usually a “genera.” I dump full albums in and push random. I find that I hear songs with fresh ears that way.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Vanishing Point, Primal Scream

First time I heard “Kowalski” we were doing a live in-studio session for Morning Becomes Eclectic, I had no idea what I was hearing, it was so raw, chaotic and beautiful. Later that year when we were supporting The Charlatans they used the record as their walk-on music. A friend recently described it as a dub record with the BPM sped up.

2

Disintegration, The Cure

It started with an obsession with the bass tone/line from “Fascination Street” which lead to a deep appreciation for all the dark, dense textures. It’s amazing how long the music goes before the vocals come in. Completely disregarding pop format, but having all the melodic hooks of the best pop songs.

3

Earth, Sun, Moon, Love and Rockets

The first time I ever went to a nightclub I heard “Every Day Is Halloween” by Ministry. I was told that it was Love and Rockets and I spent the next few years buying everything by Love and Rockets trying to find that song. Luckily for me, everything Love and Rockets did was amazing. “Mirror People” might be my favorite song, loud noisy guitars, but all the acoustic songs like “Rain Bird,” “The Light,” and “Earth, Sun, Moon” are equally captivating.

4

Tin Drum, Japan

I have recently come back around to Japan. In high school I thought they were cool and weird. Now I’m completely blown away with how innovative they were. The fretless bass, the drum patterns and keyboard parts all working together so perfectly it’s difficult to tell which is doing what.

5

Honey’s Dead, The Jesus and Mary Chain

One morning in high school a friend of mine handed me her headphones and pressed play on her Walkman and completely changed the way I thought about music. Psychocandy was so radically different than anything I had heard before. I could pick any JAMC record, but at the moment, Honey’s Dead is the one. The combination of drum kit and drum machine with the noisy guitars is so good! And Jim Reid has got that perfect snarl in his voice.