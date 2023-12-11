The Hives’ Pelle Almqvist Talks New Album, 11-Year Hiatus On ‘Lipps Service’

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 17: Pelle Almqvist of The Hives band performs during the first day of concerts of Corona Capital 2023 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 17, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about his early punk and rock influences, the making of the Hives’ most popular songs such as “Hate To Say I Told You So” and the Swedish group’s newest album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Almqvist also gets into the physicality of the Hives’ live sets, his relationships with Arctic Monkeys and Dave Grohl, why the band took an 11-year hiatus from music, the influence of the Sonics on punk and some of the lore surrounding the Hives’ fictional mentor, Randy Fitzsimmons.

