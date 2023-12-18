Sublime With Rome Splitting At End Of 2024

Just as Sublime appears poised for an unlikely comeback, its offshoot band Sublime With Rome is winding down. In a statement, singer Rome Ramirez said that “after almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!”



“Over the last 2 years I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up!” he continued. “I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait! Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish. This is only the beginning…”

Sublime With Rome’s 2024 commitments include a February set at the Cali Roots Festival in Long Beach, Ca., while an as-yet-untitled new album, recorded at Texas’ Sonic Ranch, will arrive at some point next year as well.

The news arrives a week after original Sublime members Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh performed together for the first time publicly in more than a decade at a benefit in Los Angeles for Bad Brains singer H.R. They were joined by late Sublime singer/songwriter-guitarist Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob, who handled guitarist and vocals. As of yet, it’s unclear if Wilson, Gaugh and Nowell plan to tour and/or record new music.

Bradley Nowell died in May 1996 of an overdose right before the release of Sublime’s self-titled album, which featured the singles “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Wrong Way” and “Doin’ Time” and has sold seven million copies. As previously reported, the group will be the subject of an upcoming biopic from director Francis Lawrence, screenwriter Chris Mundy and Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The project will be executive produced by Gaugh and Wilson, as well as Jakob Nowell and his mother Troy.

Sublime With Rome formed in 2010 and originally featured Ramirez, Wilson and Gaugh, but the latter departed in 2011 and has most recently been replaced by Dub Trio’s Joe Tomino. Earlier this year, the band released the single “Cool & Collected,” which features Slightly Stoopid. In May, we spoke with Ramirez at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Ca. where he shared the importance of maintaining his mental health while on tour.