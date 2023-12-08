SOFI TUKKER Teams With The Knocks For ‘One On One’

SOFI TUKKER has joined forces with The Knocks on their new single, “One on One,” which was produced by the latter group and 1-900. Previously, SOFI TUKKER and the Knocks collaborated on the singles “Brazilian Soul” and “Best Friend.” The dancefloor-ready “One on One” is also accompanied by a Gina Gizella Manning-directed video.

“First ‘Best Friend,’ then ‘Brazilian Soul,’ now ‘One On One’… we love making music with our friends,” SOFI TUKKER said. “The Knocks are literally one of the reasons we are even a band and it feels so good every time we work together. Being in the studio together again just felt like friends goofing off. It was fun to play a sort of disco-character on this one, which we’ve never really done before. It’s a sexy, bouncy song ultimately about desire. We just love it and can’t stop dancing to it.”

Of “One on One,” the Knocks said, “We’re really excited to have another song with our old friends, SOFI TUKKER! We go way back with these two, knowing them before they were even a duo. We have been through a lot together and it feels very full circle. This song came about after we all had a night out in NYC after not seeing each other for a long time. We were at a club that was playing a lot of cool indie dance and Italo disco stuff, and the next day we went into the studio and started this track.”

Earlier this week, SOFI TUKKER performed a DJ set at Art Basel in Miami and has more music on the way in 2024.