Louis The Child, Sofu Tukker Lead Capitol Hill Block Party Lineup

Denzel Curry, PinkPantheress, Goth Babe, Channel Tres will also play the 25th annual Seattle event
Sofi Tukker (Photo: Elizabeth Miranda)

Louis the Child, Sofi Tukker, Denzel Curry, PinkPantheress, and Goth Babe lead the lineup for the 25th anniversary edition of Capitol Hill Block Party, which will take place July 21-23 across nine stages in and around the Seattle neighborhood of the same name. Presale tickets are available today (Feb. 28), with a general on-sale following on Friday.

Momma, Madeon, Muna, Rico Nasty, Channel Tres, DRAMA, Jean Dawson, Empress Of, and Rebecca Black round out the bill, which also features a host of artists from the Pacific Northwest such as Sea Lemon, Surf Mesa, and Samurai Del.

“What began as a one-day event with just five bands and a couple of DJs in 1997 has grown into three days with over 100 performers and thousands of attendees,” says CHBP sponsorship director and associate producer Kate Harris. “We’re excited to celebrate this 25 year milestone and cannot wait to celebrate with everyone this year.”

The event is produced by Daydream State, which owns and manages beloved local businesses such as Neumos, Comet Tavern, and Lost Lake Cafe and also oversees the Day In Day Out festival at Seattle’s Fisher Pavilion on Aug. 12-13. The lineup for that event includes Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Dominic Fike, Willow, Alex G, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Explosions in the Sky performing their 2003 album The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place in its entirety.

