Lorde ‘Building Stamina’ As Work Continues On Next Album

Lorde has teased her next album on Instagram but cautioned excitable fans that a new release is “not CLOSE close.” Replying to a comment on a post captioned “Listening to myself” and showing the New Zealand-reared vocalist wearing AirPods Max, she wrote, “I’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know .. start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”

SPIN can confirm that in recent weeks, Lorde has been working on the follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power in New York. In August, she debuted two electro-tinged new songs at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, U.K. The tracks were thought to be titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink,” although Lorde later clarified that those are the names of the demo files on her computer.

In terms of potential source material, in September Lorde wrote on Instagram that she was “living with heartbreak again” but did not offer specifics. “I ache all the time. I forget why and then remember,” she said. “I’m not trying to hide from the pain. I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.”

Solar Power debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums tally.