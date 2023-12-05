Skip to content
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Matisyahu

(Credit: Juliana Ronderos)

Name  Matisyahu

Best known for  Blending reggae music and Judaism.

Matisyahu, ‘Spark Seeker’ (SPUNK/Fallen Sparks)

Current city  New York

Really want to be in  Anywhere in the world as long as I’m with my sweet wife.

Excited about  My new music coming out soon, Hold The Fire EP (out February 2), and the massive tour I have coming up this winter.

My current music collection has a lot of  Afro pop.

And a little bit of  Hip-hop.

Preferred format  Well, vinyl is the preference when home and kids are not jumping around.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Boy Alone, Omah Lay 

It’s a vibe. His vocals are so catchy and meditative, and the production and beats are perfect. He has a soulful, joyful sound and his chord progressions are always sweet and anthemic. He has become one of my top inspirations in the last few years.

2

The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif 

He has also become my top inspiration in terms of music and vocal artistry. A little rougher of a sound at times than perhaps Omah Lay. You can hear the heavy hip-hop and dancehall inspiration in this music as it takes on a new form in the Afropop genre.

3

Forever, Popccaan

Still my favorite full-length dancehall album of most recent years, even though it’s already five years old.

4

Blonde, Frank Ocean 

So creative, emotional, unexpected, adventurous, beyond genre. Just pure artistic beauty around every corner. Never disappoints any time I listen. Timeless.

5

Sleeping Operator, The Barr Brothers 

This came out in 2014 during a transitional time for me and was my emotional soundtrack. Some albums are really there for you when you need something, and this was that for me at a very intense time. Will always have a place in my heart.

