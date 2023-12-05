5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Fat Mike of NOFX

Name Fat Mike/NOFX

Best known for Being the singer and songwriter of NOFX.

Current city Las Vegas

Really want to be in I’m sorry, but I already am living my dream. I live in Las Vegas, Nevada and I run The Punk Rock Museum. What could be better than that?!

Excited about My new concerto album Fat Mike Gets Strung Out makes me very happy. People get to hear what my songs sound like without all the distortion and sarcasm…

My current music collection has a lot of It has a lot of my own music and artists I am working with… Including Masta Killa!

And a little bit of And there’s always Herb Albert on my speaker when I’m bike riding.

Preferred format Vinyl in my house during meals. Streaming cello music when I’m in my dungeon. Cassette tapes when I’m hanging with Sam from the Codefendants.

1

Hedwig and the Angry Inch: Original Cast Recording, John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask

I listen to this album pretty much after every show. I’ve seen the musical four times, and it makes me cry every time. John Cameron Mitchell has become a good friend, too!

2

The Human Atom Bombs, Randy

I don’t know why, but this album makes me so happy. Wait, I do know why… The production, the lyrics, the harmonies, and the total lack of professionalism. This record has been a huge influence on my songwriting, and I never get sick of it.

3

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, David Bowie

For the most part, I don’t like the music. I don’t like a lot of Bowie stuff. But this album is in my opinion a perfect album. I only have maybe five albums I consider perfect, and this is my favorite one. Changes is pretty sweet too, but Ziggy just rules!

4

Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack, Various Artists

The first cassette I ever owned, but I didn’t buy it. When I was eight years old, I had the Z Channel on my TV. They would play Rocky Horror after 10:00 p.m. So, I took my cassette recorder and recorded it from the TV. I listened to it for years, and I still listen to it all the time.

5

12 Song Program, Tony Sly

Tony was probably the best songwriter on Fat Wreck Chords, and this is my favorite album he wrote. I’ve listened to it over 100 times. Since he died, I don’t listen to it very much because it makes me too sad. But it is a record I cannot live without.