5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Austin Millz

Millz at the Meta Sonic Listening Party during Miami Art Week on December 9, 2023 (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Meta)

Name Austin Millz

Best known for The guy from Harlem who makes dance music.

Really want to be in Tokyo having sushi, then shopping then listening to music being spun at a vinyl shop.

Excited about My upcoming headline tour in 2024. It’s going to be in over 20 cities, tickets on sale now! Also I enjoyed being a part of Meta’s It’s Your World campaign / Meta Sonic Listening Party at Miami Art Week. It was the first of its kind and it’s an amazing thing when music and technology goes together and I can’t wait to see what the future holds with it!

Your current music collection has a lot of Rare ‘70s disco, ‘80s funk, and ‘90s house.

Preferred format As of right now I prefer streaming. The ability to have access to so much music at your disposable brings joy to me and it lets me discover new music and revisit classics.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Purple Rain, Prince and the Revolution

What can I say? This album takes you on a whirlwind of feelings and vibes. This is the one for me!

2

Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder

Soul, groove and songwriting, This album has it all.

3

Thriller, Michael Jackson

The GOAT album. The greatest of all time. The is the blueprint of an album.

4

Illmatic, Nas

The lyricism, the flow, the beats.

5

Diplomatic Immunity, The Diplomats

This album is Harlem. The swag, the braggadocios, it paints the pictures of the concrete jungle that is New York.