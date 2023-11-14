Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert will headline the 2024 edition of Rolling Loud California, which will take place March 15-17, 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Ca. YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Rae Sremmurd, Flo Milli, 03 Greedo, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, $uicideboy$, BONES, Larry June, That Mexican OT, and Mozzy will also perform.

The festival lineup includes regional Mexican artists Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Chino Pacas, and there are blurred spots on the lineup poster, meaning additional artists will be announced.

Pre-sale passes will be available Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. PST, with the general on-sale set for 10 a.m. PST the following day through the festival’s website.

At last year’s Rolling Loud California, Minaj hopped on stage during Lil Wayne’s set. The headliners were Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti.

Ahead of Rolling Loud California, Malone is joining forces with Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen to release Hixtape Tape Vol. 3: Difftape, which is comprised of Joe Diffie covers. Next April, Malone will perform a set of country music covers at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, Ca.