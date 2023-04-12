Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and … Turnstile Set for Rolling Loud Miami

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Some of the biggest names in hip-hop will once again descend on Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this summer for the annual Rolling Loud Festival, which will be headlined by Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, with special guest appearances also on tap from Kodak Black, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Also on board for the July 21-23 event are Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask the Slump God, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Offset, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Latto, PinkPantheress, Ken Carson, Glorilla, Fivio Foreign, and Freddie Gibbs.

One of the only non-hip-hop acts on the bill is Turnstile, who will take a quick break from opening for blink-182’s summer North American arena dates to appear at Rolling Loud. For ticket information, visit Rolling Loud’s Web site.

As previously reported, Rolling Loud is taking 2023 off in its usual home of New York’s Citi Field due to “logistical factors beyond our control.” A Los Angeles edition took place in early March and was highlighted by Justin Bieber’s surprise appearance during Toliver’s set.

Jonathan Cohen

