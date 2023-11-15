Porno for Pyros Announce Farewell Tour

Last week, Porno for Pyros announced that they were releasing “Agua,” their first new song in 26 years, this Friday and will appear on a new EP that is out in February. Today (Nov. 15), the band announced that their upcoming tour, which was delayed so they could complete new music, is their last. Named Horns, Thorns and Halos, the 15-date tour begins next February at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca., and wraps up in Montclair, N.J. at The Wellmont Theater.

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” singer Perry Farrell said in a statement. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

In 2022, the band’s original lineup of Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Martyn LeNoble reunited for their first string of shows in nearly three decades. Those shows included festival sets at Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza, and two intimate club shows in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Porno for Pyros last released music in 1997 with “Hard Charger,” which was included on the soundtrack to the Howard Stern biopic Private Parts. The group has released two albums to date: its self-titled 1993 debut, featuring the hit “Pets,” and 1996’s Good God’s Urge.

Tickets for Porno for Pyros’ final tour go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

2/13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

2/15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

2/17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

2/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

2/21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen*

2/22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

2/26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

2/27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2/29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

3/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3/3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

3/8 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3/10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater