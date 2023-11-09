News Of The Day – 11/9

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The mystery surrounding the man on the cover of Led Zeppelin IV has been solved. His name was Lot Long, and he was 69 when the photo was taken. Read more about it here.

Sleater-Kinney shared “Say It Like You Mean It” from its upcoming album Little Rope. The accompanying music video was directed by group member Carrie Brownstein and stars Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron.

Lenny Kravitz joined Peggy Gou for her new song “I Believe in Love Again,” while the Kid Laroi enlisted Future and Baby Drill for his latest single, “What’s the Move?”

LCD Soundsystem announced Dec. 30 and 31 shows in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. 2manydjs (aka Soulwax) and Peaches will open.

Former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow is being sued by an unnamed musician, who is accusing him of drugging and raping her. Portnow has denied the allegations.