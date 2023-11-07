News of the Day – 11/7

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Singer/songwriter Tate McRae will release her new album, Think Later, in December, and preview material from it when serving as musical guest on the Nov. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live with Jason Mamoa hosting. McRae also announced an extensive world tour beginning in April in Amsterdam and wrapping in November in New Zealand.

Anthrax shared a photo on social media foreshadowing new music in 2024.

Ty Segall’s next album under his own name, Three Bells, is coming in January. Listen to Segall’s latest single, “My Room.”

In touring news, Lainey Wilson announced an international tour beginning in Australia next March, Holly Humberstone announced her first North American headlining tour, Billy Strings added winter tour dates to his 2024 itinerary, and Hootie and the Blowfish are reuniting for their first tour since 2019, a 43-date run with support from Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Early 2000s-era New York band Longwave is reissuing its 2003 album The Strangest Things on vinyl for the first time in North America on Jan. 26. The next night, the group will play the album in its entirety at New York’s Bowery Ballroom.