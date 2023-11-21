Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA Lead 2024 Primavera Sound Lineup

Lana Del Rey, the reunited Pulp, SZA, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Justice, Mitski, the National, Vampire Weekend, and PJ Harvey lead the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Primavera Sound festival, which will take place May 29-June 2 at Parc del Forum in Barcelona.

As usual, the bill is stacked with left-of-center favorites such as Arca, Charli XCX, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Jai Paul, Deftones, Clipse, Peggy Gou, BADBADNOTGOOD, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, the xx’s Romy, Yo La Tengo, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Also performing in 2024 will be Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar, American Football, Shellac, Duster, Faye Webster, Kim Petras, Roosevelt, Troye Sivan, 070 Shake, Lambchop, Crumb, Water From Your Eyes, and Roc Marciano. For ticket information, visit Primavera Sound’s website. The event will also take place in Porto, Portugal on June 6-8, with lineup details yet to be announced.

Beforehand, a scaled-back version of Primavera Sound will visit numerous South American cities starting this weekend (Nov. 25-26) in Buenos Aires. Among the acts performing there and next month in Sao Paulo, Bogota, and Asuncion, Paraguay, are the Cure, Slowdive, Pet Shop Boys, Blur, DOMi & JD BECK, and Weyes Blood.