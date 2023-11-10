Kirsten Izer Shares New Song ‘No One’s Invited’

Publicist-turned-singer Kirsten Izer continues her push into music-making with “No One’s Invited,” the second single from her forthcoming debut album. The new track’s accompanying black-and-white video, which was directed and edited by Izer, shows the artist in her Los Angeles apartment while living out a one-woman party.

“No One’s Invited” is a self-reflection “that explores the complex sensations of being alone in a crowd and the agony of saying what you mean,” according to a statement. The song was recorded and produced by Izer, mixed by Joe Michelini, and mastered by West Side Music. Izer will play a release show to celebrate “No One’s Invited” tonight (Nov. 10) at KDM Studios in Los Angeles.

“If I’m being honest, I initially started writing this song back in 2020 when I was tired of sharing a wall with a roommate during COVID,” Izer tells SPIN. “I have absolutely nothing against that roommate, but I’m pretty certain no one wants to be stuck at home with anyone for such a long, intense period. After that though, the song flourished into something bigger. Post-COVID, when I started going out again, I found myself getting bored at parties a lot, or trying to have a conversation with someone and leaving it feeling like I was misunderstood. When it comes down to it, I’m pretty introverted and I love my own company. And there’s nothing wrong with that. So why not write an anthem about it?”

“As for the video, the idea had been living in my head during the entire making of the song,” she continues. “I knew from day one that the video should be me having a party of one in an apartment. So I did it in my own apartment, with my mom behind the camera. I’ve had a fixation on homemade-looking music videos for as long as I can remember now. I’ve watched videos like Sky Ferreira’s ‘Everything is Embarrassing’ and Grimes’s ‘REALiTi’ dozens of times. I just find the imperfections and little candid moments to be so much more real. I’m not going to pretend to be something I’m not. I’ll choose being interesting over being perfect any day. Not to toot my own horn and say I’m interesting, but I know I’m not particularly ‘normal.’ I’ve been told that at least. I leaned into that weirdness and ended up having the best time.”

Izer has three other singles out on streaming platforms, and when we previously caught up with her, she said she has more music on the way.