In October, Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service wrapped their co-headlining tour with a three-night stand in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. During the tour, both of the Ben Gibbard-fronted acts performed their 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up, in full. Today (Nov. 30), the bands announced new tour dates that will take place next year. Beginning in April with a stop in Atlanta, the bands play 16 shows across North America, a show in London that will be revealed at a later date.

Slow Pulp will open on all of the confirmed dates.

Presales will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time with the public on sale taking place on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Just before the tour launched in September, we spoke with Ben Gibbard about pulling double duty in both bands and why the time was right to celebrate these albums.

“I can’t think of another artist or band that’s had two separate projects released in the same year that had a similar impact,” Gibbard said. “I felt [that] because I found myself in this unique position to even attempt this, it would be foolish not to do it.”

APRIL

23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center *

MAY

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *

7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA *

12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena *

14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Date TBD – London, UK – Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp