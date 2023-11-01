Dave Grohl Joins Boygenius at Hollywood Bowl Show

Fresh off an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Dave Grohl spent part of his Halloween on stage with Boygenius, who will be the musical guest on the sketch comedy show’s next episode. Grohl, who was wearing all black and in facepaint, hopped on drums for “Satanist.”

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were in the Halloween spirit as well, dressing as The Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

Watch footage of them jamming together below.

In 2021, Grohl defended Bridgers after she was criticized by some older musicians for smashing her guitar during her first Saturday Night Live appearance. The Foo Fighters frontman told Howard Stern that he discussed the performance with his late mother.

“I actually talked to my mom about it. ‘Did you see Saturday Night Live?’ [she asked],” Grohl told the radio host. “I said, ‘Yeah!’ She goes, ‘What did you think of that girl Phoebe?’ I said, ‘She’s got a beautiful voice, she can really sing.’ And my mother’s like, ‘I loved it. I thought she was really great.’”

Earlier on Tuesday, Grohl released a paperback version of his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller. The book features a bonus chapter where he shares the story of when he first met Paul McCartney. There are also themed playlists, the inspiration behind his lyrics and more.

As for Boygenius, the trio just released a new four-song EP titled The Rest. The songs were produced by the band along with Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore, and Marshall Vore. In March, the band released their debut album, The Record. You can read our review of The Record here.