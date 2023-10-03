News Of The Day – 10/3

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

It is a big day for tour announcements. Foo Fighters will perform at North American stadiums next June with Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, the Hives, Alex G, Amyl and the Sniffers, and L7 opening. Ministry will tour next spring. Mariah Carey announced her annual holiday tour, which kicks off in November. Ms. Lauryn Hill added dates to her 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. LCD Soundsystem’s annual New York City residency will see them perform 12 shows at three venues in three boroughs.

Stevie Nicks told Vulture that she sees no point in Fleetwood Mac continuing following Christine McVie’s death.

Chromeo is releasing their sixth studio album, Adult Contemporary, in February.