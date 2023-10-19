News Of The Day – 10/19

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Nashville. (Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

On the heels of the release of her box-office topping Eras Tour film, Taylor Swift has unveiled a live version of “Cruel Summer” recorded during the trek. She also shared a version of the song remixed by LP Giobbi.

After releasing nearly all of its tracks on a monthly basis since the beginning of the year, Peter Gabriel has set a Dec. 1 street date for his long-awaited album i/o. The 12-track project is Gabriel’s first set of original material since 2022’s Up.

Former Shudder To Think frontman/in-demand film and TV composer Craig Wedren’s next solo album, The Dream Dreaming, will arrive Jan. 26 and is led by the single “Fingers on My Face.”

The final two Cocteau Twins albums, Four-Calendar Café and Milk & Kisses, will be reissued by 4AD on vinyl for the first time in the U.S. on Jan. 12.

Caroline Polachek and Bananarama also released new songs.

Car Seat Headrest has a new live album on the way. Faces From the Masquerade, is due Dec. 8 and was recorded at Brooklyn Steel during the band’s four-night run there in March 2022. Check out the video for “Bodys.”

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar will hit the road in 2024 for a solo tour.