News of the Day – 10/17

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Liam Gallagher is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ Definitely Maybe by performing it in full during a U.K. and Ireland tour next June, while Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will team for a U.K. arena tour that same month next year.

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy covered Bill Fay’s “Filled With Wonder Once Again” for the ongoing Dead Oceans series honoring the catalog of the U.K. singer/songwriter, who turned 80 last month.

M83 has given the decade-old track “Mirror” its first proper digital release. The song was originally made available as a hidden digital bonus track on the artist’s 2011 album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.

The Get Up Kids’ Matt Pryor will release a memoir, Red Letter Days, on Jan. 24 through Washed Up Books.