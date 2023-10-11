News of the Day – 10/11

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has a new album that is out in February. She shared its first single, “Same Risk.” Phoenix released a remix of the Alpha Zulu track “All Eyes On Me,” featuring Pusha-T, The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo, and Benee.

Thurston Moore canceled his upcoming U.S. book tour dates due to an unspecified, “debilitating” health condition.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles are releasing a live album of its show in Monterey last year where they performed a set of Warren Zevon covers.

Wednesday are releasing a documentary and announced a 2024 tour.

Listen to Killer Mike’s remix of “Motherless,” which features Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane.

Bush released a new video for “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.”

CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry shared a new single. Listen to it here.

Big Ears added Bonnie Prince Billy, Jon Batiste, Laraaji and many more to its 2024 lineup. The event takes place in Knoxville from March, 21-24, 2024.