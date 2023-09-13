News Of The Day – 9/13

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Taylor Swift dominated the MTV Video Music Awards with nine trophies. Here’s the complete list of winners.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new video for “Get Him Back” features many … Olivia Rodrigos.

Maynard James Keenan is celebrating his 60th birthday in style by going on tour with his bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer next April. Primus will also join in the festivities.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be touring stadiums in 2024.

Former Duran Duran guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Andy Taylor released his first solo album in 30 years.

The annual Big Ears festival returns to Knoxville next March. The lineup features Herbie Hancock, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker, Kurt Vile, Digable Planets, and Laurie Anderson, among many others.

Modern English is back with its first album in seven years. Listen to its first single, “Long in the Tooth.”

Nas is releasing the final album of his trilogy with Hit-Boy this Friday, which also happens to be his 50th birthday, while L.A. rapper Maxo has a new album on the way.

Semisonic released a new song from its first album in two decades. “Out of the Dirt” was co-written with Lori McKenna and features Jason Isbell on guitar.

Jenny Lewis’ Joy Y’all tour will resume in November with a string of West Coast dates, after the singer/songwriter’s run with rhe Postal Service wraps.

Arlo Parks released a new book consisting of 20 new poems and lyrics from her recently released album.