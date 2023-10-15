Watch Mike McCready Jam With Guns N’ Roses In Seattle

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready made a surprise appearance with Guns N’ Roses last night (Oct. 14) at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, joining the veteran rockers for a show-closing version of “Paradise City.” McCready is a longtime friend of GNR bassist and fellow Seattle native Duff McKagan, and the pair have frequently performed and recorded together over the past two decades.

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron was also on hand to support McCready, as posted an Instagram photo of himself and former Soundgarden bandmate Kim Thayil hanging backstage with GNR drummer Frank Ferrer.

On the heels of its appearance at the Power Trip festival on the Coachella grounds in Indio, Ca., last weekend, GNR is winding down its 2023 roadwork with west coast shows through Nov. 1-2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Its final gig of the year will come three days later at the Hell and Heaven festival in Toluca, Mx., alongside Mudvayne, Gwar, and Billy Idol.

As for McCready and his Pearl Jam bandmates, they are gearing up for the 2024 release of their as-yet-untitled 12th studio album, which was produced by Andrew Watt. McCready also unveiled a new version of his limited-edition signature Fender Stratocaster guitar this summer.